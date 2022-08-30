Library treats robotics fans to two events by Teresa McQuerrey, Roundup staff reporter Teresa Mcquerrey Aug 30, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Would-be robotics engineers and their experienced comrades are invited to the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, for two events.The first is at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2 in the small meeting room of the library. Participants will draw a robot and get ready to program it.Day Two is at noon, Saturday, Sept. 3. It’s a Battle Bots program offered in partnership with the Arizona Science Center. Participants learn code and program their robots for battle.Pre-registration is encouraged; visit the front desk at the Payson Public Library or call 928-474-9260. Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com 