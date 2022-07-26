new librarian

The Payson Public Library welcomes Sianee Beyan Hawkins, its new youth services and information technology librarian.

 Contributed photo

The Payson Public Library welcomes Sianee Beyan Hawkins as its new youth services and information technology librarian. She is married to the Reverend Thomas E. Hawkins of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and they have a son, George.

She began her career in the library system in 2001 as a clerical assistant at the Detroit Public Library (DPL) in Detroit, Mich. Upon graduation with her Bachelor of Arts in Information Systems Technology from the Wayne State University in 2006, she was promoted to technology training associate in charge of a pilot program called “Grandparents Upgrade: Your Turn to Learn” (later changed to “Cyber Seniors Project”). The program was geared toward teaching technological and life skills to grandparents raising grandchildren and seniors 50 and older. She successfully grew the program from a few participants to 20 regular attendees with a waiting list of about 100 persons.

