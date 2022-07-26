The Payson Public Library welcomes Sianee Beyan Hawkins as its new youth services and information technology librarian. She is married to the Reverend Thomas E. Hawkins of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and they have a son, George.
She began her career in the library system in 2001 as a clerical assistant at the Detroit Public Library (DPL) in Detroit, Mich. Upon graduation with her Bachelor of Arts in Information Systems Technology from the Wayne State University in 2006, she was promoted to technology training associate in charge of a pilot program called “Grandparents Upgrade: Your Turn to Learn” (later changed to “Cyber Seniors Project”). The program was geared toward teaching technological and life skills to grandparents raising grandchildren and seniors 50 and older. She successfully grew the program from a few participants to 20 regular attendees with a waiting list of about 100 persons.
Hawkins earned her Master of Library and Information Science degree in 2013 and was subsequently promoted to children’s librarian at the Parkman Branch of the DPL. In 2016, she was elevated to assistant manager/children’s /youth services of the Skillman Branch of the DPL until relocating to Buffalo, N.Y. with her family in 2018.
She worked with the Erie County Department of Social Services, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) (formerly known as Food Stamps) as Social Welfare Examiner.
Due to COVID, the family moved to Columbus, Ohio, where she worked with the State of Ohio Department of Job and Family Services – Pandemic Unemployment Agency (PUA) as PUA adjudicator.
Hawkins moved to Payson in June 2022 and started work with the Town of Payson Public Library. She is presently the librarian in charge of Information Technology and Youth Services.
