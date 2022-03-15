Living with diabetes is not just a matter of monitoring blood sugar levels and taking medication. It involves a long list of do's and don'ts and dealing with stress and frustration Learn how to handle it all at a free online diabetes workshop, Healthy Living with Diabetes starting April 7.
Diabetes is an epidemic in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 34 million Americans have diabetes and face its devastating consequences. What’s true nationwide is also true in Arizona.
One in 10 adults in Arizona has type 2 diabetes (T2), 1 in 3 adults have prediabetes, and most (90%) don’t know they have this disease.
Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens is offering a free, virtual evidence-based curriculum, a “Healthy Living with Diabetes” Workshop, from noon to 2 p.m. starting Thursday, April 7.
Participants will learn the importance of monitoring, healthy eating, dealing with stress, menu planning, preventing low blood sugar, benefits of physical activity, dealing with difficult emotions and preventing and delaying complications.
The workshop is on Zoom and meets once a week for six weeks. Registration is required and space is limited. Please contact Mary Gonzales, health education specialist at maryg@pgcsc.org to register.
