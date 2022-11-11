November is National Family Caregivers Month. Local resident and community volunteer Robert (Bob) Hershberger will share his experiences caring for his wife at the Monday, Nov. 21 meeting of the Library Friends of Payson meeting at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
He based his book, “Diary of an Alzheimer’s Caregiver” on the notes he kept as he cared for his wife for 4-1/2 years. His book offers a message of hope and reassurance to families.
Gail Weatherhill, RN, writes that the book is “pure gold for families, professionals and those living with dementia.” Bob will have copies of his book available for $15, cash or check.
He was married to Deanna Hershberger (Dee) for nearly 55 years and has two sons and six grandchildren. Dee passed away from complications related to Alzheimer’s disease in 2015.
He married Sandra Carver (Sandy) in 2017, and enjoys volunteering in the community, taking art classes at the Payson campus of Eastern Arizona College and traveling with Sandy.
The Library Friends of Payson presentation for the community, which is held in the expanded community room of the library, starts with a short business meeting at 10 a.m.; the program begins at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to both the business meeting and the presentation. If you have any questions, please call the library at 928-474-9260.
Library Friends of Payson, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, supports the library with programs and materials not covered by the town budget.
