November is National Family Caregivers Month. Local resident and community volunteer Robert (Bob) Hershberger will share his experiences caring for his wife at the Monday, Nov. 21 meeting of the Library Friends of Payson meeting at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.

He based his book, “Diary of an Alzheimer’s Caregiver” on the notes he kept as he cared for his wife for 4-1/2 years. His book offers a message of hope and reassurance to families.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

