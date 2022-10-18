The Arizona Native Plant (AZNP) Society has approved an interim chapter in Tonto Basin.
Organizer Becky Settje says the first meeting is from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, Oct. 28 in her garden at 268 E. Stephens Way in Tonto Basin. Anyone interested in native plants is welcome to attend.
“We will have a brief discussion about the importance of native plants, tour my garden to identify some native plants and make plans for our first botanizing walk or off-road botany adventure for November,” Settje says.
Those interested in participating, can contact Becky Settje at beckysettje@hotmail.com or on her Instagram account wild_rhody.
She went on to say, “Our meetings will include botany walks, roadside botany, field identification, nonnative invasive plant education, guest speakers, conservation efforts and outreach.”
Meetings will be held regularly in Tonto Basin on her six-acre garden which features mostly native plant species. Meetings are open to anyone interested in native plants and will focus geographically from Globe to Pine and all areas in between.
Settje is passionate about native plant species. She was a volunteer nature guide for eight years at Garden in The Woods, the headquarters for the Native Plant Trust (formerly New England Wildflower Society) and worked with the Rhode Island Native Plant Society developing children’s nature walks, focusing on native plant species. She currently assists, as needed, with nonnative plant removal and species regeneration at Tonto National Monument.
The mission of the Arizona Native Plant Society is to promote knowledge, appreciation, conservation, and restoration of Arizona native plants and their habitats.
For more about the Arizona Native Plant Society, visit the its website at www.aznps.com.
