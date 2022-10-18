Becky Settje

Becky Settje is organizing a new chapter of the Arizona Native Plant Society for Gila County residents from Globe to Pine.

 Contributed photo

The Arizona Native Plant (AZNP) Society has approved an interim chapter in Tonto Basin.

Organizer Becky Settje says the first meeting is from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, Oct. 28 in her garden at 268 E. Stephens Way in Tonto Basin. Anyone interested in native plants is welcome to attend.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

