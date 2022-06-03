Barbara Schumacher, founder of Payson Toastmasters Club, became the 2022 recipient of the Juris Kursulis Spirit Award Saturday, May 21 at the District 3 Toastmasters International Conference.

The award is “given to the Toastmaster each year who demonstrates unusual enthusiasm, dedication, and caring for District 3 and its members.”

Wendy Durfee, last year’s recipient, helped Barbara don Juris’ vest. Also present was Don Griffith, past international director, awarding Schumacher with her third Distinguished Toastmaster Award.

Payson Toastmasters meets weekly on Tuesdays from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Call or text 480-510-1767 for details.

