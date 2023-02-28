Payson High School is bringing back its popular spring musical.
This year Payson Longhorn Theatre is putting on the off-the-wall horror/comedy “Little Shop of Horrors” by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken.
Payson High School is bringing back its popular spring musical.
This year Payson Longhorn Theatre is putting on the off-the-wall horror/comedy “Little Shop of Horrors” by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken.
In this stage adaptation of a cult classic movie, a poor Skid Row florist shop is suddenly launched into success on finding a strange new species of flytrap. Unbeknownst to the excited Seymour played by Cody Hawley, sweet Audrey and anxious Mr. Mushnik, this plant doesn’t feed on fruit flies ... it feeds on human blood!
The musical adventure features Cody Hawley as Seymour, Winnie Paine as Audrey, Jada Kennedy as Mr. Mushnik, Evian Hurtado as Orin Scrivello, and Seth Weigand as the voice of Audrey II, alongside Ashur Broberg as the puppeteer.
Performances are at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 30 and Saturday, April 1, and at 4 p.m., Friday, March 31 in the Payson High School Auditorium. Tickets are on sale now on Ticket Spicket at $7 for student tickets and $9 for adult tickets. Tickets will cost an additional $1 at the door.
Please come out and support your local theater department for an unforgettable night of music, comedy, and horrors.
Lend a handTo help the drama program with financial or in-kind support – pay or provide for scripts and royalties, renting the puppet plants, purchasing special sets, costumes and prop pieces, feeding the cast and crew snacks or dinner during a long rehearsal – please contact Kathy Siler at kathy.siler@pusd10.org.
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!