It’s time to register for the Arizona Professional Writers upcoming State Convention, which is May 6 at the Phoenix Indian School Visitor Center. The Phoenix Indian School Visitor Center is located in the Band Building, 300 E. Indian School Rd, Phoenix. Parking is free on the grounds

The theme of the event is “Diversity – stories honor our many heritages.”

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.