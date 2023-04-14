It’s time to register for the Arizona Professional Writers upcoming State Convention, which is May 6 at the Phoenix Indian School Visitor Center. The Phoenix Indian School Visitor Center is located in the Band Building, 300 E. Indian School Rd, Phoenix. Parking is free on the grounds
The theme of the event is “Diversity – stories honor our many heritages.”
The convention features two excellent speakers, lunch and a chance to see the venue – the Phoenix Indian School.
Speaker Elena Selestewa is an enrolled member of the Hopi Tribe from Polacca, Ariz. Her role is the Visitor Center Specialist from the work agencies of Native American Connections and partnered with the city of Phoenix to operate The Phoenix Indian School Visitor Center.
She has gained knowledge and patience while volunteering with the Village of Walpi Elderly program. She has also gained knowledge of being a docent between her colleagues and self-motivation to learn more which she can use her voice to express the impacts of boarding schools’ policies on families like hers, impacted with the intergenerational trauma or those who don’t know the history.
She will answer questions and give a tour of the facility.
Speaker Debra Utacia Krol, is a dynamic journalist with the topic of “On the beat – through the eyes of an indigenous reporter.”
Krol is an award-winning journalist with an emphasis on indigenous, environmental and science issues who is fond of asserting, “My beat is Indians.”
She is an enrolled member of the Xolon (also known as Jolon) Salinan Tribe from the Central California coastal ranges.
In addition to more than a dozen other awards, Krol was named Best Beat Environmental Reporter by the Native American Journalists’ Association.
The convention
The state business meeting is at 9:15 a.m. There are exciting ideas to share for the upcoming year plus election of officers.
Lunch features a choice of three kinds of salad, water and cookies.
Members used APWmember10 as the promotion code to register for the member price of $50. Regular price is $60. Click on Get Tickets, then enter the code to receive the $50 price. If you’d prefer to pay by cash or Zelle QuickPay, contact treasurer RuthAnn Hogue at arizonaprofessionalwriters@gmail.com. Price at the door is $75. Students with student IDs are $25.
For questions, contact Jaimie by email or by phone at 928-607-3181. (Text or leave a message) Contact RuthAnn Hogue at arizonaprofessionalwriters@gmail.comfor questions about Eventbrite or to pay by check.
