Summer doesn’t officially start until mid-June, but groups and businesses throughout Rim Country are kicking off the season with special events planned through the Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29. Here are some festivities to put on the calendar for the holiday weekend:
Book Sale
The Friends of Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library (Pine Library) present a book sale from Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28 in the Library Activity Room, located behind the cultural hall of the Pine-Strawberry Community Center, 3886 N. Hwy. 87, Pine.
National Poppy Day
National Poppy Day is Friday, May 26, sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 86, Heber-Overgaard, in support of veterans. Donations accepted at Ace Hardware, 2837, Hwy. 260, Overgaard.
Rim Community Library
Memorial Day event
The Rim Community Library holds its annual Memorial Day Book, Bake and Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 27 at 3404 Mustang Ave., Heber. Call 928-535-5759 for details
Project Linus Fundraiser
The Rim Country Senior Center of Heber-Overgaard plans a yard sale, with baked goods, crafts, furniture and books from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 27 at 2018 Lumber Valley Road, Overgaard. Tickets for a quilt drawing are available for $1 each or $5 for six. The drawing is at the Rim Country Senior Center June 10 at its Craft Bazaar. Project Linus provides new, handmade blankets for children in crisis or need.
Memorial Day Festival
The Pine-Strawberry Arts & Crafts Guild Memorial Day Festival is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 27 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, May 28 at the Pine-Strawberry Community Center, 3886 N. Hwy. 87, Pine. Arts and craft vendors will be on the grounds and in the cultural hall of the community center, as well as food vendors.
Lions event
The Lions Club of the Heber-Overgaard area plans a meet and greet event from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 27 at Tall Timbers Park with music, food and fun for the kids
Family Picnic at
Fairways
Rim residents are invited to come out to The Fairways at the Payson Golf Club from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, May 28 for a Family Picnic, including a special cookout menu, games on the lawn and live music. The cost is $20 per person. The Payson Golf Club is at 1504 W. Country Club Dr., Payson.
Memorial Day Ceremony
A formal Memorial Day Ceremony is planned at the Green Valley Park Veterans Memorial at 9 a.m., Monday, May 29.
As part of the ceremony the Beeline Community Concert Band (BCCB) is providing free concert during the event at 10 a.m. in Green Valley Park. The BCCB Band will perform patriotic and contemporary music during the ceremony. The concert band consists of brass, percussion and woodwinds volunteer instrumentalists from throughout the Rim Country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!