David Mikulak of Payson was with a group of arborists who were called to assess what trees could be salvaged after the Paradise, Calif. Camp Fire.

David Mikulak, Payson’s own Certified Arborist, is now the president of the Arizona Community Tree Council.

Mikulak said, “It is kind of a big deal. As president of the council I will be at the state capitol for the Arbor Day celebration possibly planting a tree with the governor if she attends. It will be at 10 a.m., Friday, April at the state capitol.”

