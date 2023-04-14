David Mikulak, Payson’s own Certified Arborist, is now the president of the Arizona Community Tree Council.
Mikulak said, “It is kind of a big deal. As president of the council I will be at the state capitol for the Arbor Day celebration possibly planting a tree with the governor if she attends. It will be at 10 a.m., Friday, April at the state capitol.”
Mikulak was in California for the Paradise Fire. Reflecting on the fires he witnessed in California, it became his mission to encourage homeowners to Firewise their homes. He often makes presentations about Firewise guidelines and gives the community suggestions for preparing their own homes to withstand wildfire.
Mikulak says there are even small steps homeowners can take on their own to make their homes more able to withstand wildfire.
He attended Northern Colorado University and Arizona State University, and is an International Society of Arboriculture Certified Arborist who has resided in Payson for many years.
Prior to his election as its president, he was also on the board of directors and member of the Arizona Community Tree Council.
The ACTC and Arizona State Forestry sponsor free workshops on the proper planting methods and care of trees, as well as how to reduce the risk of wildfire to your home.
Mikulak, an arborist with Natural Beauty Tree Works.
