The Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., is hosting a benefit for Ukraine from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 22.

The event features live music, family-friendly activities and free popcorn and drinks.

Among the artists participating are Buckshot Dot, with western tales and songs; Bach-n-All, featuring Lisa Tan and Bette Acker, classical piano and flute; Trouble in Paradise – Chuck and Barb Casey; and a jazz group.

“It’s going to be a day of celebration. There will be a place where people can donate a free-will offering to the Presbyterian Disaster Assistance’s work with refugees from and in the Ukraine,” said Rev. Tricia Tedrow, pastor of Payson CPC.

