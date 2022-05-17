Trouble in Paradise – Chuck and Barbara Casey – are scheduled to take part in the Ukraine benefit, Mr. Rogers' World Festival from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 22 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main.
Among the performers at the May 22 Ukraine benefit, Mr. Rogers' World Festival, are Bette Acker and Lisa Tan, "Bach-n-All." The benefit is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 22 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
Roundup file photo
Roundup file photo
Buckshot Dot will bring her western stories, poetry and songs to the Payson Community Presbyterian Church May 22.
The Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., is hosting a benefit for Ukraine from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 22.
The event features live music, family-friendly activities and free popcorn and drinks.
Among the artists participating are Buckshot Dot, with western tales and songs; Bach-n-All, featuring Lisa Tan and Bette Acker, classical piano and flute; Trouble in Paradise – Chuck and Barb Casey; and a jazz group.
“It’s going to be a day of celebration. There will be a place where people can donate a free-will offering to the Presbyterian Disaster Assistance’s work with refugees from and in the Ukraine,” said Rev. Tricia Tedrow, pastor of Payson CPC.
