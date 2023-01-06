CASA

The Honorable Judge Timothy M. Wright recently administered an oath of office to new CASA volunteers Peggy and Cathie, with CASA Coordinator Mariah Lantz as a witness.

 Contributed photo

CASA of Gila County welcomed Peggy and Cathie as new Court Appointed Special Advocates Dec. 22, 2022. They completed their Oath of Office before the Hon. Judge Timothy M. Wright in Payson.

This oath certifies completion of 30 hours of pre-service training which they completed virtually from the comfort of their homes.

