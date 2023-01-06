New CASA volunteers Jan 6, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Honorable Judge Timothy M. Wright recently administered an oath of office to new CASA volunteers Peggy and Cathie, with CASA Coordinator Mariah Lantz as a witness. Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CASA of Gila County welcomed Peggy and Cathie as new Court Appointed Special Advocates Dec. 22, 2022. They completed their Oath of Office before the Hon. Judge Timothy M. Wright in Payson.This oath certifies completion of 30 hours of pre-service training which they completed virtually from the comfort of their homes.They will serve as advocates for children from Gila County communities who are residing in foster care due to abuse and/or neglect, at absolutely no fault of their own.For more information or to apply online visit www.CASAofGilaCounty.org. 