Katie Judd mans a voter registration booth for Gila County Recorder Sadie Jo Bingham. The recorder’s office is sending new voter registration identification cards to all Gila County voters starting this week.
New voter identification cards will be mailed to all registered voters in Gila County starting April 18. This mailing process will take a little over a week to complete since more than 35,000 cards will be mailed. Gila County Recorder Sadie Jo Bingham anticipates all cards will be mailed out the week of April 18.
The identification cards may be used at the polling places as one form of identification when you vote in person. Once the new card is received, the old voter card should be destroyed.
This mailing is also a way to verify correct addresses. If you receive a card for a voter who no longer lives at your address, write a note that the person no longer lives there and place the card back in the mail. You do not need to add postage to return the card. Returning the cards will help us keep the voter registration roll as clean as possible. Federal law does not allow us to remove a voter from the voter registration roll unless undeliverable mail is returned to our office.
If you do not receive a card by May 1, and you believe you are registered to vote, call the recorder’s office at 928-402-8740 or 800-291-4452.
