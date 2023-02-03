The Tonto Community Concert Association presents the Atlantic City Boys Monday, Feb. 20 at the Payson High School Auditorium.
World-class vocal quartet and powerhouse tribute band, the Atlantic City Boys are bringing the biggest hits of the 50s and 60s to Payson at 7 p.m.
E. Michael Evans, Dustin Fisher, Jeremy James and Sammy Pawlak are the voices, talent and energy behind the Atlantic City Boys. The world class group has wowed audiences from Las Vegas to Disney World with their stellar covers of hit classics like “My Eyes Adored You,” “Ragdoll,” and “Let’s Hang On.”
The artists
E. Michael Evans
Evans is a graduate of Florida State University with a Bachelor Degree in Fine Arts. He has toured the world performing with various vocal groups, theatrical acts and bands. He considers himself the Swiss Army Knife of the entertainment industry, doing it all — singing, acting, producing, directing, writing, filming, and is even featured in several radio jingles all over the United States. In addition to performing with Atlantic City Boys, he is also the lead singer of The Headliners Band and performs at corporate events, weddings and private functions all over the globe.
His career highlights include performing with John Williams, David Foster, The Temptations, The Village People, Sister Sledge, Lee Greenwood and the Miss America Organization.
Dustin Fisher
A graduate of Florida State’s prestigious Bachelor of Fine Arts program, Fisher performs for audiences across the globe. He has been seen on CBS The Guiding Light, HSN’s Esteban Guitars and The Today Show, as well as regional productions of AIDA, Rocky Horror Tribute Show, and Anything Goes. He is a proud member of Actor’s Equity. Professional Theatre Credits include: George M. Cohan -”George M!”, Ren — “Footloose”, Riff — “West Side Story”, “Joseph...Dreamcoat”, Jinx — “Forever Plaid”, Perchik- “Fiddler on the Roof”, Judas — “Jesus Christ Superstar”. For Disney: Hoop Dee Doo Review, Finding Nemo the Musical, Doug Live, Dockside Porters (Tokyo Disney Sea). For Universal Studios: Beetlejuice’s Graveyard Review (Dance Captain), 8th Voyage of Sinbad, Show Director and Choreographer for How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Choreography – Macy’s Holiday Parade and Macy,s High Kick Dancers, Assistant Director for Halloween Horror Nights. Lead vocalist/vocal captain — Royal Caribbean Cruise lines. Adams County Schools Colorado- Music teacher. Music Director: Big River, Always, Patsy Cline, Beehive the Musical, Disney’s High School Musical, Forever Plaid, Anything Goes, The Meadowlark. Orchestral arrangements for Disney’s Encore!, Sea World, Osceola Center for the Arts, Theatreworks Florida, Forever Now Productions. Vocal Arrangements for Royal Caribbean Cruise lines, Tokyo Disney Sea, Metro vocal group, Fourth Floor, Pied Piper Players, Mad Cow Theatre Company, Shin Urayasu, Japan Sweet Adalines.
Jeremy James
James’ career highlights include a Grammy Nomination for his work on a Broadway album, a hug from Jimmy Fallon after writing a live “Ragtime Gals” show for NBC Universal, and being the first male model on the cover of a Tupperware catalogue. He has appeared in numerous commercials including Kodak, Papa John’s, Sea World, and Tropicana. He has been a brand ambassador and spokes model for Pepsi, Hilton Grand Vacation Clubs and Disney Vacation Club. He received his degree in Advertising at the University of Florida and won the Contemporary Acapella Society of America’s Award for “Best Songwriting”.
Sammy Pawlak
Pawlak is the proud father of two beautiful, talented daughters, and when they reach their full potential he plans to retire early. Pawlak comes from a musical family, learned to sing in church, played in loud garage bands as a teen, sang and danced his way into the University of Florida, and started his pro career at Universal Studios. Millions of miles, 30 years, and 34 countries later, his credits include award-winning vocal groups “Return2Zero,” “Toxic Audio,” “Atlantic City Boys,” “Mannheim Steamroller,” and He served as Vocal Coach for “Disney’s American Idol Experience.” Sammy plays multiple instruments, and performing with the Florida Turnpike Trio allows him to play half of them, all at the same time.
The Tonto Community Concert Association (“TCCA”) is committed to bringing quality entertainment to Arizona’s Rim Country through an annual concert series as well as supporting the fine arts programs in Payson schools. This series is an enriching cultural experience for Payson residents and the surrounding communities. The TCCA now allows tickets to be ordered online with a new Print at Home feature at www.tccarim.org. Patrons may purchase single concert tickets for $25 in advance from home computers or smart phones and present the PDF tickets at the door. As usual, children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
For more information, announcements, concert previews and more visit the association website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 928-487-1232.
The TCCA presents it annual series of performances with Live On Stage, Inc., which provides excellent, affordable, entertainment attractions and support services to an American community of concert presenters.
