Open enrollment ending at healthcare.gov by Teresa McQuerrey, Roundup staff reporter Teresa Mcquerrey Jan 13, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Services Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment deadline of Jan. 15 is fast approaching.The Health Insurance Marketplace is a resource where you can:• Compare health insurance plans for coverage and affordability.• Get answers to questions about health care insurance.• Find out if they are eligible for tax credits for private insurance or health programs like Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).• Enroll in a health insurance plan that meets their needs.Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment runs through Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, and changes take effect Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.For more information, visit HealthCare.gov or call 800-318-2596.This is the last chance to enroll in, renew, or change your Marketplace health coverage for 2023.Review, update, & compare, even if you want to keep your plan• If you had marketplace coverage in 2022, review your application from last year and update it with any income and household changes.• Updating your information helps make sure you get the right amount of cost savings.Check out the new plans even if you were happy with your 2022 coverage. There might be another plan that better fits your needs and budget. 