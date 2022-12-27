With winter recess continuing at area schools, it might be a good time to check out what’s available at the Payson Public Library and the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine. Payson schools resume classes Monday, Jan. 9 and the students at the Pine Strawberry School return Monday, Jan. 2.
Payson Public Library
The Payson Public Library is at 328 N. McLane Road at the entrance of Rumsey Park. It is normally open: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday. However, the hours for the New Year’s weekend are different: it is closed Saturday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 2; with regular hours the first week of the new year.
Upcoming special events
The movie, “The Polar Express” will be shown with snacks, at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30.
Young library patrons and visitors can customize New Year Buttons and Resolution Bookmarks at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6.
Make Icy Investigations at noon, Saturday, Jan. 7 and make snow.
Enjoy a Martin Luther King Peace Dream Catcher Craft at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13.
Create a Gingerbread House at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, registration is required — stop by the library’s circulation desk or call 928-474-9260.
Registration is also required for a beginning Origami Class, held at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27. It is open to the whole family to learn to make animals, flowers and snowflakes.
Coming in February the library offers a 1:30 p.m. Friday class to learn how to crochet for the whole family, starting Friday, Feb. 3. Advance registration is required.
Regular programs at the library include: Sit & Stitch, 2:30 p.m., Monday (except for the New Year and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, when the library is closed); Storytime with Toddlers at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday; Storytime with Babies, 10:30 a.m., Wednesday; Practice Spanish, 11:30 a.m., Wednesday.
Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library
The library is at 6124 Randall Place in Pine. The phone number is 928-476-3678. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday.
This last week of the year, the library is limiting some of its regular programing. There is no Toddler Time, which is usually at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday; the Family Storytime usually held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday also will not take place. However the library still has Knitting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27; Duplo and Lego, along with access to the Gaming Computer all day Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 28 and 29.
The library is closed Saturday, Dec. 30 for the New Year’s holiday and reopens at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!