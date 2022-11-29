The Payson Area Food Drive (PAFD) started 13 years ago when someone noted that each of the individual food pantries in town saw a sudden uptick in need. It was decided by the different food bank operators that some sort of cooperative mechanism was needed to help source all of the pantries.
PAFD is a private, ad hoc group (there are no officers) of people who are concerned about hunger in Rim Country. The goal of that initial drive was to see that no one would go to a pantry and not find food. It didn’t matter which pantry in the Rim Country.
The resulting 13 years of food drives have fulfilled that goal. To the knowledge of organizers, no one has been turned away from a food pantry because the pantry had no food.
PAFD provides resources to all food pantries in Rim Country that ask. The PAFD organizers include at least one representative from each food pantry. As well as other interested citizens.
This year‘s Food Drive goals are somewhat pared down because the food resources available to the pantries have actually increased a bit due to the pandemic and the funding for food pantries that came through that process. The goal for this drive is 15,000 pounds of nonperishable food and $20,000.
Donations of nonperishable food can be dropped off at these area locations: Washington Federal Bank, PNC Bank, the Payson Public Library and Payson Town Hall.
The need is still here. Hunger is an issue that never goes away, the people who are hungry may change over time, and often do; but the fact that there are hungry among us is something that will be with us throughout time.
