food drive

The goal of this year’s Payson Area Food Drive is to collect 15,000 pounds of food and $20,000. Donation boxes are located throughout town, including at the Payson Public Library.

The Payson Area Food Drive (PAFD) started 13 years ago when someone noted that each of the individual food pantries in town saw a sudden uptick in need. It was decided by the different food bank operators that some sort of cooperative mechanism was needed to help source all of the pantries.

PAFD is a private, ad hoc group (there are no officers) of people who are concerned about hunger in Rim Country. The goal of that initial drive was to see that no one would go to a pantry and not find food. It didn’t matter which pantry in the Rim Country.

