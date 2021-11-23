The Payson Area Food Drive goals this year are paired down this year because food resources available to the pantries have increased courtesy of the pandemic and the funding for food pantries that came through that process. The goals for this drive: 15,000 pounds of non-perishable food and $25,000.
“The need is still here. Hunger is an issue that never goes away, the people who are hungry may change over time, and often do; but the fact that there are hungry among us is something that will be with us throughout time,” said Chuck Proudfoot, who heads up the drive.
The Payson Area Food Drive started 12 years ago during the recession, as each of the food pantries in town individually saw a sudden uptick in need during the winter months. There was also a need for some sort of cooperative mechanism to help all the pantries.
PAFD is a private, ad hoc group of people who are concerned about hunger in Rim Country. The goal of that initial drive was to see that no one would go to a pantry and find no food.
The resulting 12 years of food drives have fulfilled that goal. To the knowledge of organizers, no one has been turned away from a food pantry because the pantry had no food. PAFD provides resources to all food pantries in Rim Country that ask for it. Its board is made up of at least one representative from each food pantry, as well as other interested citizens.
