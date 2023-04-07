compassus
The Compassus hospice program serving Payson and surrounding counties now ranks among the company’s top three hospice programs in the country.

The Payson program earned the title of Program of Distinction at Compassus’ annual awards ceremony last month, outperforming more than 150 Compassus locations throughout the country in six areas, including regulatory compliance, colleagues and culture, quality care, service excellence, expanding access to service and fiscal responsibility.

