The Compassus hospice program serving Payson and surrounding counties now ranks among the company’s top three hospice programs in the country.
The Payson program earned the title of Program of Distinction at Compassus’ annual awards ceremony last month, outperforming more than 150 Compassus locations throughout the country in six areas, including regulatory compliance, colleagues and culture, quality care, service excellence, expanding access to service and fiscal responsibility.
Compassus established its Pillars of Success program to unite the company’s nearly 200 locations across 30 states in a common service vision based on measurable goals driving each program to improve the quality of care for patients.
“This recognition testifies to the dedicated leadership and commitment of the Compassus Payson team, which consistently provides exceptional care to support the medical, emotional and spiritual needs of the patients and families who trust us for end-of-life care,” said Dr. Kurt Merkelz, senior vice president and chief medical officer for Compassus.
“Compassus is known across the country as a leader in delivering high-quality, personalized care at the end of life. I am proud to work with such a dedicated group of teammates committed to making a positive impact on the lives of patients and families during some of their most difficult days,” said Payson Hospice Area Executive of Clinical Operations Kammy Heuett.
The local hospice program serves patients and families in Gila and Coconino counties. For more information about local hospice care, visit compassus.com.
