The Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship Program is now underway for graduating senior high school students.
The Elks National Foundation has announced the start of the 2023 Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship contest. The MVS scholarship is available to high school seniors who are United States citizens.
Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks. The judging criteria is based on academics, leadership, service, and financial need.
The application is completed online and must be submitted by the Nov. 14 deadline. The 500 national winners will be announced in April 2023. The top 20 national finalists participate in the Leadership Weekend and interview for the top awards, ranging from $20,000 to $50,000. The remaining 480 runners-up receive $4,000 scholarships.
This year, the Elks National Foundation is investing $4 million in college scholarships. MVS scholars — all of whom demonstrate outstanding leadership skills and a commitment to service — are graduating from college at a rate of 90%, 30% higher than the national average.
Since 1931, the Elks National Foundation has awarded life-changing scholarships to thousands of students like Kaden Oquelí-White of Louisiana, a 2022 top winner. Kaden’s $50,000 scholarship will help him attend Columbia University to study astrophysics and pursue a career in academia.
Kaden might be focused on the sky, but he hopes to have an impact close to home. “My fervent resolve to contribute astronomically to humanity and increase STEM field awareness is as infinite as the cosmos themselves,” says Kaden. “I yearn to know and inclusively share the stars.”
Applications for the 2023 contest are available on the Elks National Foundation’s website. For complete Most Valuable Student scholarship contest details including the application, visit enf.elks.org/MVS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!