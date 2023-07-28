Payson graduate on dean’s list Jul 28, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Divino Demeis Dewitt of Payson is on the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s main campus in Davenport, Iowa.The college is the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, with campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, Calif.; and Port Orange, Fla. Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Front Page Stories Home schoolers with vouchers can still play on Payson teams Wildfires close roads and create havoc APS hosts customer open house Low vaccination rates allow COVID to circulate Thousands of residents losing their healthcare coverage Latest Stories Tourism industry starting to warm up AG warns parents private schools may discriminate against voucher students Home schoolers with vouchers can still play on Payson teams More than 500 honor Payson Dermatology Wildfires close roads and create havoc Letters to the Editor Advertisers, sponsors one and the same Double standard proven Difficult movie needs to be seen Problem seeing baseball games Guest Comment GCC and EAC break explained RCH-A Word from the Administrator Biden's 2024 campaign similar to 1972 candidate's Pine resident travels to Arizona Capitol to demand new groundwater protections Columnists Libraries I have loved Meteor Crater A prime example of how NOT to seek out the truth Volcanoes on Mars Numbers don't lie, but clothing manufacturers. . . .? Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Integricare 2x3 Big O Tires Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Chapman Auto Center Banner Urgent Care Employment Christian Gifts & Home Decor Humane Society Volunteers Needed Tonto Community Concert Association Banner Health Pain Management Clinic Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Business Directory New Physician coming Olu Onisile MD Office for Rent Mid-State Asphalt Payson Plumbing Solutions Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Pratt Heating & Cooling West Valley Garage Cabinets Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!