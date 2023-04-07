Two local pilots have purchased an airplane and are making it available for those who want to learn to fly with an instructor, or who already are licensed pilots and want a plane to rent by the hour.
Mike White and Tom West, both pilots and the co-owners of Light Sport, LLC, acquired the plane last year to provide such an option to fly at the Payson airport.
Flying the Light Sport plane does not require an equity buy-in or annual dues, just an hourly rental rate that is a fraction of the cost of rentals down in the Valley.
It is a Flight Design CTLS, which stands for Composite Technology Light Sport. A high-wing plane with big front and side windows, it has excellent visibility, and flies with a responsive and really fun stick control. Kind of like a fighter jet without steroids.
The flight and engine instruments and GPS navigation are included in the modern, intuitive all-glass user interface instrument panel. It has a 2-seat cockpit.
The existing Payson Aero Club’s plane is also still available for anyone wanting to learn to fly or rent. The club owns a 1966 4-seat Piper Cherokee 180.
The board just recently voted to allow a few more equity members (up to 25 total) to join in case any readers might be interested in that option. Members buy in with an ownership share of the plane, along with annual dues to share in the costs. The club is also able to provide a very competitive hourly rental rate to club members.
Both planes are housed near the Crosswinds Restaurant at the Payson Airport.
For safety, the plane also has a built-in ballistic parachute system that can bring the entire plane down under a parachute in case of an emergency.
This aircraft, being in the FAA Certified Aircraft Light Sport Category, does not require an FAA medical certificate to fly. Earning a Sport Pilot license requires approximately half the amount of training hours (and costs) required to become a Private Pilot. You may decide to earn your Sport Pilot first, then start working on your Private Pilot certificate in the Light Sport or in the club plane in order to fly Standard Category aircraft like the Club’s Cherokee or popular Cessnas available at other airports.
Light Sport, LLC, has arranged with several highly experienced local Certified Flight Instructors to help aspiring pilots learn how to fly or just take you up for a fun ride.
As part of the local flying community, you can join with other pilots participating in flying presentations and fly-outs to other Arizona airports for a fun group lunch, where you can talk about flying and listen to mostly true stories from the varied senior pilots in attendance, some of whom are former military and have even taller tales (“war stories”) to share. When we make such a trip, we call it having a “100 Dollar Hamburger.”
So, whether you want to learn to fly, rent a plane as a checked-out pilot, or just get an introductory flight or two, contact either Mike White (mike@qualityi2.com) or Tom West (amazonjet@icloud.com). And if you would like more information on the Payson Aero Club, contact Alex Penning (alexpenning71@gmail.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!