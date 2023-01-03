cutting horse

Payson’s Tim Smith and his horse, Metallics MVP, owned by Metallics MVP LLC of Weatherford, Texas, earned World Championship honors at the recent National Cutting Horse Association World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.

 Contributed photo

Tim Smith of Payson and his horse, Metallics MVP, are the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) World Champions.

The pair won the prestigious honor at the 2022 NCHA World Finals, presented by Dual Smart Rey in Fort Worth, Texas.

