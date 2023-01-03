Tim Smith of Payson and his horse, Metallics MVP, are the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) World Champions.
The pair won the prestigious honor at the 2022 NCHA World Finals, presented by Dual Smart Rey in Fort Worth, Texas.
Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Overcast. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 6:11 am
Tim Smith of Payson and his horse, Metallics MVP, are the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) World Champions.
The pair won the prestigious honor at the 2022 NCHA World Finals, presented by Dual Smart Rey in Fort Worth, Texas.
“It was pretty emotional, honestly; he’s an amazing horse,” said Smith of Metallics MVP in an interview following their championship run where they received a standing ovation from the crowd.
“We nicknamed him the people’s horse, and he certainly proved that tonight. Everybody stayed to watch him, and you see the support we’ve got. He’s the world champion, and I’m very proud to be the one to ride him.”
Metallics MVP is a 7-year-old stallion owned by Metallics MVP LLC of Weatherford, Texas.
The ride to the world championship involved multiple rounds of competition through the course of the event which started Nov. 26 and concluded Dec. 3.
In the first round, the pair marked a 224 to earn a second-place finish. They came back in the second round and marked a 218 to split a seventh place.
Smith and Metallics MVP marked a 221.5 in the third round to win third, and they rounded out the finals by marking a 217 in the fourth round.
Smith and Metallics MVP earned a composite score of 880.5 along with $12,070 at the finals. The team came into the finals with an untouchable lead and left Fort Worth with a year-end total of $107,992 and a world championship.
The 2022 NCHA World Finals presented by Dual Smart Rey was held in the Watt Arena at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas.
To learn more about the National Cutting Horse Association, including upcoming events, visit nchacutting.com.
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!