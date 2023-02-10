Hospitalman Andrew Stage, a native of Payson, recently completed an intensive 10-week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard.
Stage, a 2022 Payson High School graduate, joined the Navy six months ago. Today, Stage serves as a U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guardsman.
“I joined the Navy for opportunities in the medical field and with the intention of cross rating into the Navy band and pursuing a career in music as well,” said Stage.
Established in 1931, the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard is the official honor guard of the U.S. Navy and is based at Naval District Washington Anacostia Annex in Washington, D.C.
According to Navy officials, the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard’s primary mission is to represent the service in Presidential, Joint Armed Forces, Navy, and public ceremonies in and around the nation’s capital. Members of the Navy Ceremonial Guard participate in some of our nation’s most prestigious ceremonies, including Presidential inaugurations and arrival ceremonies for foreign officials.
“I have learned work ethic and the ability to push through hard situations.” said Stage. “I also learned to always remember my purpose and using that as motivation to better myself and work through hard situations.”
Sailors of the Ceremonial Guard are hand selected while they are attending boot camp at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill. Strict military order and discipline, combined with teamwork, allow the Ceremonial Guard to fulfill their responsibilities with pride and determination. They are experts in the art of close order drill, coordination and timing.
The Ceremonial Guard is comprised of the drill team, color guard, casket bearers and firing party.
“I most enjoy the opportunity to be here in our nation’s capital and to serve alongside senior ranking individuals who have been serving our Navy for decades as we together render honors to our fallen shipmates,” said Stage.
There are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers.
“I am most proud to have made it through alpha company training and into the Ceremonial Guard and to be working on my certificates of proficiency diligently as I work to better myself as a man and sailor,” said Stage.
As Stage and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy to me means dedicating my life to something bigger than myself,” added Stage.
By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Niegel, Navy Office of Community Outreach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!