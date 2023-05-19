Payson Parks has summer jobs by Teresa McQuerrey roundup staff reporter Teresa Mcquerrey May 19, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Payson Parks and recreation is offering a Summer Camp this year and it has jobs related to the program. The camp has two sessions, June 12 through June 30 and July 3 through July 21.It needs a site supervisor, which has a salary from $20 to $25, depending on experience; and recreation staff, with a salary of $15.60 to $17.Applicants should be energetic and outgoing individuals who are excited to work at Parks and Recreation’s new Summer Camp program, starting June 12.Apply online at www.paysonaz.gov/departments/internal-services/human-resources/employment-opportunities. For more information or questions, contact Justin at jhewitt@paysonaz.gov. 