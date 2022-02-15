Debbie Stephens, center, director of marketing and development for the Payson Senior Center accepts a $500 donation from Payson Pro Rodeo Committee President Dan Wile, left, and Stephanie Creasy, secretary. The donation is for the center’s Meals on Wheels and senior transportation programs.
Payson Pro Rodeo Committee President Dan Wile, right, presented Payson Community Kids with a donation of $500 to help build a new playground. Accepting were, from left, PCK President Suzy Tubbs-Avakian; Dulce Acedo, interim director; and Inga Chouinard, marketing director.
Payson Pro Rodeo Committee President Dan Wile, left, and Secretary Stephanie Creasy, right, presented a donation of $200 to Wreaths Across America, which was accepted by Jessica Weinland, second from left, and Teresa Montoya, second from right.
Ilona Swenson, center, with a $2,000 donation for Reaching out for Breast Cancer, a support group she has facilitated for many years for Rim Country residents.
Payson Pro Rodeo Committee President Dan Wile, left, and Secretary Stephanie Creasy, right, presented $250 for the Arizona Youth Partnership program to Darrell Stubbs, center.
Suzy Tubbs-Avakian, right, accepts a $2,000 donation to Payson High School Soccer from the Payson Pro Rodeo Committee President Dan Wile.
Becky Derwort, center, accepted a $1,000 donation for the Payson Special Olympics team from Payson Pro Rodeo Committee President Dan Wile, left, and Secretary Stephanie Creasy, right.
Payson Pro Rodeo Committee President Dan Wile, left, and Secretary Stephanie Creasy, right, presented Young School with a $250 donation, accepted by Darrell Stubbs, center.
More than $7,000 in donations were presented by Payson Pro Rodeo Committee President Dan Wile and Secretary Stephanie Creasy at the group’s Tuesday, Feb. 8 meeting.
The committee uses funds raised from its rodeo productions to provide scholarships to local graduating students as well as area groups and causes.
Payson Community Kids received a donation of $500 to help build a new playground. President Suzy Tubbs-Avakian; Dulce Acedo, interim director; and Inga Chouinard, marketing director, were on hand to accept. Payson High School Soccer received a $2,000 donation, with Tubbs-Avakian accepting. Another $2,000 donation was made to Reaching out for Breast Cancer, with Ilona Swenson accepting.
Debbie Stephens, director of marketing and development for the Payson Senior Center, accepted a $500 donation for the center’s Meals on Wheels and senior transportation programs. A donation of $200 to Wreaths Across America was accepted by Jessica Weinland and Teresa Montoya. The program places wreaths on the graves of veterans in local cemeteries in December and at the memorial in Green Valley Park.
Becky Derwort accepted a $1,000 donation for the Payson Special Olympics team. The Payson Pro Rodeo Committee also made a $250 donation to youth programs at the Young School and $250 to AZ Youth Programs. Both were accepted by Darrell Stubbs.
Additionally, donations were made to the Payson Honor Guard and the Historical Cowgirls Foundation to help continue programs of service.
The Payson Pro Rodeo Committee donates over $25,000 to the communities of the Rim Country each year. Scholarship awards are made to both academic and vocational students. Recipients are chosen based on need. Scholarship and application forms are available at the Payson High School or may be accessed online at www.paysonprorodeo.com.
Tickets for the upcoming Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo will soon be on sale at the same website.
For more information or to see how to become part of the organization, please contact John Landino at 928-468-0023.
