charity calendar

This is an image from the Rim Country Camera Club’s 2023 charity calendar. Proceeds from selling the calendars benefit area food banks and other charities.

The Rim Country Camera Club is seeking entries for its 2024 Rim Country Charity Calendar, which focuses on the theme, “Rim Country and Beyond.” The deadline for entries is 11:59 p.m., Saturday, June 10.

Photos can capture the changing seasons throughout the Rim Country and around the state. Submissions can be scenes showing life around Payson, Pine, Strawberry and along the Rim.

