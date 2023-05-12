The Rim Country Camera Club is seeking entries for its 2024 Rim Country Charity Calendar, which focuses on the theme, “Rim Country and Beyond.” The deadline for entries is 11:59 p.m., Saturday, June 10.
Photos can capture the changing seasons throughout the Rim Country and around the state. Submissions can be scenes showing life around Payson, Pine, Strawberry and along the Rim.
Send submissions meeting the following rules and guidelines to submissions@rimcountrycameraclub.org.
Proceeds from the calendar sales go to area food banks and other charities.
RequirementsPhotos that do not meet submission requirements will not be accepted.
• File Format: .jpg or .jpeg
• Resolution: 300ppi or higher
• Sized to a maximum of 12-inches wide by 9-inches high (3600ppi x 2700ppi)
• Title of photo
• No watermark or photographer identifying information on the image or file name. File name is to contain photo title
• Location where image was taken
• Photographer’s name
• Photographer’s phone number and email address
• Images must contain acceptably sharp focus to be considered
Rules
• Photographs must have been taken around the Rim Country area and/or throughout the state of Arizona.
• Submissions are open to anyone and you must own all legal rights to submitted photos.
• Each photograph must be your own original work and not previously published in past Rim Country Camera Club Charity calendars.
• Submissions are limited to 12 images per photographer, preferably 3 photos for each season.
• Photographs for calendar pages must be in landscape orientation sized for 12”x9” print; portrait-oriented photos may be selected for future camera club projects.
• Photographs must not show the name of the photographer, logo or watermark. (The details of the photo and artist can be included in the metadata of the pictures but must not be visible on the picture itself.) Proper credit will be given if the picture is selected.
• If people appear in the photograph and they are recognizable, and especially if they are children, a model release form must be submitted with your entry. To request a form, send an email to
• Panorama photos cannot be selected for full-page monthly images but may be selected for smaller insets or other projects.
• Photos taken with cellphones may be submitted; however, may be limited to an inset.
• A composite photo (a photo made by combining several distinct photographs or portions of photographs taken by you and combined into one image) is permissible. A composite must be identified as such in the entry information.
• Each entry must be formatted according to the entry requirements.
• Each entry must include name of photograph, location and photographer’s contact information.
Submission Instructions: Open https://fromsmash.com web page, drag and drop your photo file(s) onto the Smash logo. Complete the sending information on the Email tab (do not use the “link” tab)
• Your email: place your email address here.
• Your contacts emails: submissions@rimcountrycameraclub.org
• Subject: Calendar Entry
• Message: Enter a message indicating your name, phone number, photo titles and locations.
• Click on Send button. Leave the window open until 100% file transfer is complete.
• You will receive an email confirmation from Smash when your submission was successfully sent. You will receive a second email confirmation from Smash when your photos have been downloaded by us.
• Inquiries regarding submission may be sent via email to submissions@rimcountrycameraclub.org.
Judging and Selection
All entries will be judged by a panel appointed by the Rim Country Camera Club. Only owners of selected photos will be notified. Photos that do not meet submission requirements will not be judged. Copyright holders retain copyright of their work. Holders of selected photos grant the Rim Country Camera Club unlimited non-exclusive use of high-resolution photos for activities in all media, including social media, online and print without any payment. The conditions set out in the entry rules are binding and the Rim Country Camera Club charity calendar’s judging panel reserves the right to refuse or exclude any entry at its own discretion.
