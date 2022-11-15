Shannon Meinerts-Russo at 2022 AriZoni Award of Excellence program with her husband and two daughters. The former PHS student won the organization's award for Actress in a Major Role for her performance in “Don’t Dress for Dinner.”
Shannon Meinerts Russo, a former Payson High School student, recently won the 2022 AriZoni Award of Excellence for Actress in a Major Role.
Contributed photo
Former Payson High School student Shannon Meinerts (now Russo) won the 2022 AriZoni Award of Excellence for Actress in a Major Role for her performance in “Don’t Dress for Dinner.” She was also nominated for Director and for Choreography.
The AriZoni Theatre Awards of Excellence is a not for profit organization that promotes and celebrates theatre in the Phoenix metropolitan area.
Meinerts-Russo also received two AriZoni Theatre Awards of Excellence nominations in 2021 for her work in “The Price of Destiny” for Scenic Design and for Costume Design.
She studied theatre at Payson High School under the direction of the late John Siler, assisted by his wife, Kathy Siler. She shares her love of theatre with the community.
During COVID, in an effort to provide entertainment to the community while avoiding contact, she organized and directed the first Radio Show at the Ghostlight Theatre, “Miracle on 34th Street” in the Ghostlight Theatre parking lot. Patrons remained in their cars and listened to the show on their radios. During COVID, her family also participated in the City of Goodyear’s Christmas Show performing, “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” In order to avoid contact, the show was performed on-stage with no audience present and recorded. The recorded show was then placed on the city’s website for the public to enjoy at their leisure.
The Russo family has been invited back again this year to perform Dec. 16 and 17 in front of a live audience. The show is open to the public.
Meinerts-Russo currently resides in Surprise, Ariz. with her husband and two daughters. She is a stay-at-home mom who home-schools her two girls and is passing her love of the theatre and lessons learned from her former teachers, Mr. and Mrs. Siler, on to them.
