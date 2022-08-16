PHS alumna graduates Summa Cum Laude Aug 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Emily Yulga of Payson earned her bachelor’s of science degree in services at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at its spring 2022 graduation.She majored in soil and waste resources and soil and land management. Yulga graduated Summa Cum Laude.She was one of 1,100 graduates who conferred degrees by the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Emily Yulga University Education Bachelor's Degree University Of Wisconsin-stevens Point Graduate Alumna Soil Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Front Page Stories Payson fire, police join together for new program The Wall That Heals visits next week 46 new homes south of Home Depot planned It’s Rodeo Week in Rim Country Family searching for answers after man falls to his death outside town Latest Stories Payson fire, police join together for new program The Wall That Heals visits next week Opioid and Substance Abuse Town Hall Aug. 18 Kohl’s Ranch community gets fire evacuation plan New lawsuit seeks to overturn federal Mexican gray wolf recovery plan 46 new homes south of Home Depot planned It’s Rodeo Week in Rim Country Family searching for answers after man falls to his death outside town Missoula Children’s Theatre presents ‘The Frog Prince’ Officers target busy intersections Latest Video Crystal Gayle Concert At Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Let me be clear Platforms based on lies Politics and religion We are all now Dutch farmers Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments Education choice is benefiting Rim Country Protecting the Grand Canyon Selective enforcement of law wrong Climate/forest treatments Columnists My first and last traffic accidents Local doctors discuss pregnancy complications and changes in the law Christopher Creek turns into jungle with recent rains The Terrors of Tommy – Part 2 The Terrors of Tommy Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Art Sale Alpine Family Dentistry Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Rosati's Team Member of the Month Big O Tires Krispy Krunchy Chicken Mercedes Benz of Flagstaff Kingdom Muzic Ministries - FREE EVENT Free Services for Veterans Suzy Tubbs - Payson Town Council Payson Pro Rodeo - front Pistoll Annie's Boutique Payson Pro Rodeo Optimum is here MASA Emergency Medical Transport Insurance Phone and Internet Discounts Community Wellness & Education Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Optimum is here. fs A Taste at the Bridge Ponderosa Bible Church Pine Country Garage Doors Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Payson Plumbing Solutions Tom Russell & Associates The Backyard at The Fairways Business Directory Help a child in foster care Humane Society of Central Arizona Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Westwood Ponderosa Bible Church Plant Fair Nursery Sawmill Theatres Pine Welding & Fabricating Pratt Heating & Cooling Chapman Auto Center West Valley Garage Cabinets Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres Brian Emery, HIS - Friedman ENT Wendy L. Larchick - Keller Williams Arizona Reality Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Friedman Plastics Now Open Having a hard time hearing? LOOK AT US GROW! Dr. Gail Turner, MD, FACC
