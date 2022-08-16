Emily Yulga

Emily Yulga of Payson earned her bachelor’s of science degree in services at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at its spring 2022 graduation.

She majored in soil and waste resources and soil and land management. Yulga graduated Summa Cum Laude.

