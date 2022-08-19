Artists and art lovers will have a trio of events to enjoy in September.
Canapes and Canvas
The Rim Country Artists’ Autumn Show, Canapes and Canvas, is Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. It is held in conjunction with the annual Empty Bowls event.
The deadline to apply to participate is Sept. 1. Space is limited.
Friday, Sept. 30 is a gala with wine, hors d’oeuvres and live music. Admission is $50 and 200 tickets will be presold.
Empty Bowls will be featured under the Payson library portico, and on Saturday, art students will join in that area.
The event is a fundraiser for both Rim Country Artists and Empty Bowls.
First Friday at the Payson Golf Club
Rim Country Artists plan their second First Friday event at the Payson Golf Club Sept. 2.
Members of RCA and other area artists are invited to participate, call Minette Hart, president of the RCA to participate as a vendor, 928-978-1119 (leave a message or text).
Labor Day Arts & Crafts Festival
The Pine Strawberry Arts & Crafts Guild hosts is final arts festival from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Pine Strawberry Community Center in the middle of Pine.
More than 80 vendors are participating in the juried event. There will also be food vendors selling a variety of food for the enjoyment of those coming to the event.
The guild’s boutique will be open both days of the event. In the boutique are items made by the members of the guild.
Condensed studio tour
There is a “condensed” studio tour from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4.
Robert Hershberger will be joined in his studio by three other artists for a Fine Arts Show and Sale. In addition to the fine art paintings of Hershberger, the events feature ceramic sculpture by Barbara Zirinsky; paintings and jewelry by Lynn Marie; and metal sculpture by Ernest Nickles.
The Hershberger Studio is at 204 N. Forest Park Drive in Payson, a half-mile north of Payson High School off McLane Road.
A sister tour is planned the same weekend in Pine at the Ahrendt Studio, 4855 Trails End Drive, Pine.
Works will be available for purchase with cash, checks, Visa, MasterCard and PayPal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!