Plant Fair Nursery is celebrating 40 years of service to the Rim Country in March.
The nursery has always been a family business
Glen and Linda McCombs are the owners of Plant Fair Nursery in Star Valley. The business also includes Glen’s son Rob and his wife Lisa, along with their son, Matthew.
Glen has much more than a green thumb.
“I’m a fourth-generation nurseryman. My great-grandfather, Jeremiah McCombs, started a nursery in Ontario, Canada in 1890.
The McCombs Nursery in Ontario covered 160 acres and was passed from father to son, all the way to Glen’s father, who later moved to Phoenix in the 1940s.
Don McCombs continued the family tradition at Arizona State University and Wheat’s Nursery. Glen started working with his father at age 16.
“Dad was a front-runner at propagating native Arizona plants so they could be sold. He used to drive the family around on Sundays, looking at the trees and repeating the names of each. I knew how to pronounce all the botanical names.”
Experience matters
Glen has worked in the nursery business all his life, except for four years in the armed services. Thanks to years of experience at Tip Top Nursery in Phoenix and people he came to know in the industry, Glen says he was able to increase significantly the plant palate offered in Payson when he opened his nursery in 1983.
Several of the staff have been with the McCombs for over 25 years.
Business growth
Glen’s wife, Linda, is the other big key to the business’ success. She was selling garden supplies and had managed a nursery in Albuquerque when they met and married. She is the one that found Payson and told her husband that it was the perfect place to grow their dream. She knew what grew well in a dry, mountain climate. Linda continued to sell garden supplies the first five years, supporting them while the business grew. She also handled Plant Fair’s finances, a job she still holds today; along with incorporating and expanding on its wonderful and garden-centric, unique gift shop.
They started at a feed store in Star Valley across the road from their present location. A year later, they bought their first acre, eventually growing to three acres where they built the garden center customers see today.
Gardening insights
Glen and Linda offer their customers gardening insights and experience gained from years of active gardening and operating their nursery. Their goal is to assist Plant Fair customers in becoming more successful gardeners and are proud to be a part of the industry, firmly dedicated to the enrichment of our environment.
“Success takes commitment and loving what you do, with no illusions of grandeur. You never have to remember what you’ve said if you’re 100% honest,” Glen says.
The Garden Center
Come in and talk to the knowledgeable staff with any questions or concerns you have about gardening. They can advise you as to what plants to select for the diverse climate and micro-climates and what works well at elevations from 3,000 to 8,000 feet encompassing all of Rim Country to Tonto Basin.
The staff’s knowledge extends to water-wise and native plantings as well.
• During the spring and summer planting season, the nursery usually receives shipments nearly every weekday.
• During the fall and winter, it usually gets shipments toward the end of the week.
• It is strictly a retail nursery. The nursery does not ship plants but offers local delivery.
Everything for gardeners and so much more
Plant Fair Nursery provides irrigation supplies, tools, pottery, insect disease controls, gardening and landscaping equipment and supplies, soils and fertilizers – everything for area gardeners. There is also an amazing gift shop for that special gift to yourself or for others.
40 years of changes
When the couple first opened Plant Fair Nursery, a lot of residents had huge gardens. Today gardeners might buy 10 to 12 tomato plants, then, through the 1980s and into the 1990s, the nursery would be selling 30 to 50 tomato plants to each person.
There were gardens out in the Diamond Point area that had rows and rows of corn and vines and orchards. “There was a lot of water then. People were buying fruit trees, shade trees, ornamental trees and seed for lawns. When concern about water resources came up, we started cutting back. We had to get a list from the Town of Payson about low water plants and how they could be used to accommodate our customers and still be beautiful,” Glen says.
If a customer is especially interested in growing heirloom plants, Plant Fair offers a large selection of seeds for heirloom tomatoes, squash and vegetables. There are even older varieties available.
Glen and the staff have educated themselves on the best practices to produce successful crops with heirloom seeds.
“We pride ourselves on our selection of heirloom varieties and helping our customers with them,” Glen says.
It isn’t a new practice. Glen says when they first opened the nursery he would visit with old-timers about what grew best and where in Rim Country.
“We sell something because it works,” he says.
The gift shop at Plant Fair Nursery is a treasure trove of delight. Even if you aren’t a gardener, you could lose track of time exploring all the items it offers.
Linda says one of the shop’s most popular items is its T-shirts, with sayings especially appropriate for gardening enthusiasts and illustrations of different plants. Another big seller is the shop’s “eco caps” – these are baseball caps hand-embroidered by a woman who lives on the border of Arizona and New Mexico. They feature animals, reptiles, birds, plants and more, native to the area.
Also popular are the wall plaques and pet memorial plaques it carries. The shop’s items for miniature gardens continue to be a big seller. Right now, there are not many of the appropriate plants available, but the accent items are on hand to start planning the theme for a project.
In the past Plant Fair offered a workshop on building a miniature garden, but Linda said she lost all her teachers. Instead, they will have a couple of display pieces made by a staff member, showing what a miniature garden in a broken pot looks like.
Additional workshops are also being planned, according to Glen. In recent years, the programs have been presented for the community gardens, but they have been taped and are no longer presented live. So, he will have a few of them at the nursery, including one on starting vegetable plants sometime in the spring.
Plant Fair Nursery is located at 3497 E. Highway 260 in Star Valley, call 928-474-6556. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!