What does it take to end homelessness in our community? A shared vision, housing solutions and reimagined systems. In other words, it takes all of us.
According to Continuum of Care Coordinator Allison Torres, with the Gila County Community Services Department, “Our county is part of what is known as the Balance of State Continuum of Care (BoSCoC), a state program for non-metro counties in Arizona.”
The program coordinates funding for housing resources and services for people experiencing homelessness.
In addition, goals and initiatives are created, which the Local Coalition to End Homelessness (LCEH) promotes within the community.
“The ultimate goal, of course, is ending homelessness,” Torres says.
The county’s Community Services Department is the lead agency for the local LCEH, better known as the “Gila County Homeless Task Force.”
“We meet monthly to address homelessness issues, share resources, promote community goals, explore funding and more. All in Gila County are welcome,” Torres said.
The Homeless Task Force and county conducts its “Point in Time” (PIT) count survey from Wednesday, Jan. 25 through Monday, Jan. 30. The survey is submitted to the state, then ultimately to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Among other things, the statistics are used for “funding considerations, trying to bring new re-sources into the community, raising awareness and measuring progress on addressing the needs of those experiencing homelessness,” Torres said.
The PIT count surveys will ask unsheltered individuals where they stayed the night of Jan. 24.
“We are shooting for Jan. 25 to be our big survey evening in both northern and southern Gila County,” Torres said.
In northern Gila County, volunteers will be at New Directions – The Warming Center, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson, which opens 4 p.m. daily and serves dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Showers will also be available.
Volunteers will conduct the surveys during these hours from Wednesday, Jan. 25 through Sun-day, Jan. 30.
PIT count surveys may also be completed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25 through Friday, Jan. 27 at the Community Action Program (CAP) office, 514 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson.
In southern Gila County, the CAP office at 5515 S. Apache Ave., Suite 200, Globe, will also con-duct surveys from 8 a.m. from 5 p.m. Jan. 25-27.
“Our big event will be a dinner at St. Paul’s, 220 E Cedar St. in Globe on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 4 to 6 pm.,” in collaboration with the Homeless Coalition of Cobre Valley, Torres said. “We will also have jackets, blankets and some other basic clothing and hygiene items available for those in need.”
She points out that, along with events and surveys at specific locations, other volunteers will do street outreach all five days.
While volunteers are welcome, they will need to receive brief training and sign a confidentiality statement, Torres said.
