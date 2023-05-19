At the Community Presbyterian Church’s Mr. Rogers Day and Neighboring Sunday celebration participants of all ages enjoyed a variety of crafts. This year the event is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 21 in the parking lot of the church at 800 W. Main St., Payson.
A participant at a past Mr. Rogers Day celebration at Payson Community Presbyterian Church gives a life-size image of the late Presbyterian minister and PBS star Fred Rogers an air kiss.
Contributed photo
Origami was one of the community craft projects enjoyed at the first celebration of Mr. Rogers Day and Neighboring Sunday at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church in 2020.
Contributed photo
At the Community Presbyterian Church’s Mr. Rogers Day and Neighboring Sunday celebration participants of all ages enjoyed a variety of crafts. This year the event is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 21 in the parking lot of the church at 800 W. Main St., Payson.
A celebration born out of the restrictions of COVID-19 in 2020 is enjoying its third anniversary this weekend. The Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., celebrates Mr. Rogers Day and Neighboring Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 21 at the church parking lot. This year’s theme is “It’s a Beautiful Day.”
The celebration began with the question, “what now?” in the summer of 2020. The leadership and congregation of the Community Presbyterian Church had conversations to answer the question. “What can we do during the pandemic to be the church when it is not safe to gather together?”
They discovered a large resource – the church’s parking lot.
“We have this very big parking lot that could allow us to gather outdoors and temperate weather for a good portion of the year. So why not find ways to use it?” said Rev. Dr. Tricia Tedrow of the Payson CPC.
She said the group then discovered Mr. Rogers Day and Neighboring Sunday on the church calendar. Fred Rogers of “Mr. Rogers Neighborhood” fame was a Presbyterian minister and the denomination honors his legacy one Sunday in March.
“But since the weather can be iffy in March we decided to wait until May to do something and that something turned into a community-wide celebration.” Tedrow shared.
“We started small with activities like origami, sidewalk chalk, and of course puppets. We also had banana splits because they were invented in Mr. Rogers’ hometown.” The event was a success, with people of all ages enjoying being together.
In the spring of 2022 the event grew larger as the church was approached by a grassroots organization of local musicians looking for venues to provide concerts in support of the Ukraine.
“As they talked with leaders of the church a light-bulb went off. We had the perfect venue. So, the theme for that year became ‘Mr. Rogers World.’ We had four different musical offerings as well as crafts and activities, and over $1,000 was raised for refugee relief,” Tedrow said.
The activities for this year’s celebration, It’s a Beautiful Day, include several different crafts, a new puppet theater, games, wagon rides and a sharing pool – which is a place for people to sit together while cooling their feet. There will be two music offerings. The Beeline Community Concert Band will play at 3 p.m. and Bach-N-All performs at 4:30 p.m. Kona Ice is also participating.
Rev. Tedrow also said guests may see some folks dressed up as characters from the Mr. Rogers show.
“This is a fun way that we can celebrate being neighbors. We invite everyone in the community to come by and just enjoy being together on a beautiful day,” Tedrow said.
