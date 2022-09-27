The Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main, hosts an International Peacemaker Sunday, Oct. 2.
Rev. Helivao Poget is an ordained pastor in the Church of Jesus Christ in Madagascar (known by its Malagasy initials, FJKM).
She began developing a “street ministry,” living and sharing the gospel with the area’s marginalized residents.
In 2009, she started a ministry to socially and economically displaced people, known as SAFFIFAA, within the FJKM’s Chaplaincy program.
SAFFIFA works in several sites across Antananarivo and around the island, providing a range of services. Much of SAFFIFA’s work helps to provide young people with alternatives to criminal activity, substance abuse and sex work.
In 2010, after one woman she knew from Isotry died while working as a domestic worker in Lebanon, Poget learned about and exposed human trafficking networks and to help Malagasy women abroad to escape abusive situations.
In addition to her ministry at SAFFIFAA, Poget has worked to foster national reconciliation and to address the factors that have contributed to the country’s cyclical political instability.
She also teaches missiology at the FJKM Theological Faculty in Antananarivo. She has pioneered a field research program for her students that exposes them to the realities of social problems such as poverty, violence and exploitation and equips them to address these challenges more effectively as pastors.
Poget will be the guest preacher for the World Communion Sunday Worship service at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 2. An informational potluck will follow the service.
