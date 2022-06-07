Rim Country Artists (RCA) presents a free talk by Bill Ahrendt at 4 p.m., Tuesday, June 14 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Ahrendt will give a brief introduction and then structure his presentation by answering audience questions. He will pepper his responses with impromptu chalk sketches.
At age 7, Ahrendt announced to his parents that he was going to be a painter. His mother enrolled him in the Saturday morning drawing classes at the Cleveland Museum of Art and his life was changed forever.
At 17, he entered The Cleveland Institute of Art. Upon graduation, Ahrendt won the institute’s European Study Scholarship. This afforded him a one-year European study tour, however, his discoveries in the great museums of Europe kept him there for 11 years. While living in Germany, he enrolled in the Munich Academy of Creative Art and studied painting techniques of the Renaissance and Baroque period.
Ahrendt returned to America in 1968. He completed his master’s degree in Art History at Arizona State University in Tempe and became the art department chair at Glendale Community College.
Upon retiring from teaching, he built a home and studio in Pine. This is where he devotes his time to the creation of historical paintings of the West.
