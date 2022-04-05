Pulse Combustion Systems (PCS) in Payson is growing.
On March 15, PCS’s brand-new small dryer, the P-5, was started and ran for the first time at 1304 W. Red Baron Road in Payson. This location is the new headquarters of PCS, where an official opening ceremony is planned later in 2022.
The customers from Pacific Food Solutions, Indiana, attended the R&D trial. The CEO, Chris Lyden said, “We are excited about what we saw.”
Since PCS operations have grown tremendously in serving the nutraceutical industry, Hendrik Grobler, COO, saw a need to have a food safe facility with dedicated dryers to serve the market more effectively. When the Ammo Inc. rented facility at 1304 W. Red Baron Road became available, Hendrik immediately got the ball rolling to use it as the new headquarters and food safety production establishment. Company President and Founder of PCS, Jim Rehkopf, supported the effort.
A new P-5 dryer is currently in the pilot unit of 1507 W. Red Baron Road, and is currently being built for the new headquarters, and two more are planned for later. This dryer will provide the ability to do smaller scale food safety productions.
“It may seem a bit dramatic to suggest the connection between Pulse Combustion Systems and ACI was a miracle, but it really was a miracle. Your team’s efforts will do more than change the lives of many children and adults. Your work will literally save lives,” said Ajinomoto Cambrooke Inc. CEO Howard Lossing.
Also, in an independent customer survey for PCS in October 2021, the president of the survey company said, “Based on the results of these surveys, the exceptional service level at Pulse Combustion Systems is by far their biggest calling card.
Second was the ability to run smaller batches and thus have lower MOQ’s for production runs.
Third was the flexibility Pulse Combustion System staff shows when confronted with challenging customer projects.
Finally, there was some mention of the technology as being the reason for working with Pulse.
“Pulse staff should be extremely happy with these service results. I have conducted numerous surveys similar to this in my career, and the overwhelming positive response with your service is something I have never seen in my 35-plus years of doing this. It was a genuine pleasure to hear all your customers, even those who do a very small amount of business with you, praise the efforts of the R&D and Production Team. It is truly a market differentiator.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!