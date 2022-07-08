Rim Country Artists (RCA) hosts Buckshot Dot at 4 p.m., Tuesday, July 12 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. This is a free presentation.
When asked what to say about her for this article, she requested using Pete Aleshire’s foreword to her newest and yet unpublished work, “A Glint of Light in the Darkness.” With his permission, he is directly quoted here.
“Dee Strickland Johnson, also known as Buckshot Dot, is a keeper. She’s been officially designated an Arizona Culture Keeper for her poetry, songwriting, performance, humanity, and long memory. Her life brims with triumph and loss, but her joyful spirit, irrepressible optimism, buoyant humor, deep compassion, and wicked sense of the ridiculous has animated her work since she was a child. She effortlessly blends whimsy and pathos, which run through the seams of her mischievous word play and addictive rhyme schemes.
“She still grieves for the sister she never knew. When she was 10, her mother died. She has lost a beloved son, and many relatives and friends since.
“She has taught high school drama, American history, free enterprise, English and art, not to mention fifth grade and the gifted program. She has written, co-directed and performed in the audio portion of five dance folk musicals and opened for renowned singer Lyle Lovett.
“She has received the Academy of Western Artists’ Female Cowboy Poet of the Year and Will Rogers Medallion awards. She has also received the Western Music Association award for Best Poetry Book of the Year with ‘Arizona Women Weird, Wild and Wonderful,’ one of seven books she’s penned.”
The public is invited to attend Buckshot Dot’s performance. To quote Aleshire again, you will “get the chance to savor the drama and humor in her voice when she recites ... [and you will] come away feeling better about the whole marvelous, tragic, ridiculous world, if you give yourself to her verse.”
Marshall Trimble, Arizona’s Official Historian, says, “Some of Dot’s poems will make you laugh, others will tug at your heart strings, while still others have a sense of drama that is as real as the smoke from a Colt .45 or the dust from a herd of cattle. The only thing better than reading Dot’s poems is to sit in the audience and watch her perform them.”
