A free recycling even for electronics and household hazardous waste is planned from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 21 at the Payson Public Library parking lot, 328 N. McLane Rd., Payson.
The event is limited to Gila County residents and no commercial hazardous waste will be accepted.
Household hazardous waste that can be disposed of at the event includes: acids, adhesives, aerosol cans, ammunition, auto batteries, batteries, fire extinguishers, fluorescent lights, fuel and other fluids, helium balloon tanks, herbicides, inhalers, household cleaners, lawn and garden products, medical sharps, medication/pharmaceuticals, mercury-containing items, motor oil, paints, passenger tires without rims, pesticides, propane tanks, solvents and any household products labeled caution, combustible, corrosive, danger, flammable, poison, toxic or warning.
Electronics that will be accepted: amplifiers, audio equipment, cables and connections, cameras, computer equipment and accessories, DVD Blu-Ray Players, DVRs – Direct TV, TiVo, LCD Flat Screen TVs, monitors, phones, satellite receivers, speakers and microphones, tablets, VCRs, video cameras, video gaming equipment.
Items not accepted include biohazards or infectious waste, compressed gas cylinders (propane is OK), CRT (box-style) televisions/monitors, explosives, home appliances of any size, radioactive waste, smoke alarms.
The Town of Payson, Gila County and Green Valley Water are sponsoring the event.
For more information call 928-472-5103 or 928-472-5106.
