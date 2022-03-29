Registration is now open for Rock of Ages Lutheran Church’s free summer music learning program.
The program, “Making Music,” offers weekly one-on-one and small group lessons in June and July. This is the fourth year the program is being offered.
Various levels are welcome to enroll for various instruments from absolute beginner to advanced.
The lessons vary from year to year. This year lessons include piano, voice, percussion, wind instruments, brass, violin, mandolin, and ukulele.
The 2022 Making Music program is offering 65 lesson slots on a first-come, first-served basis. Full program enrollment includes Monday Groups and one-on-one lessons for PreK-8th grade. Partial enrollment includes one-on-one lessons. For more details visit RockOfAges-Payson.com/music or call 928-474-2098.
This year’s main teacher is Ryan Kluba, a college student studying instrumental music education at Martin Luther College in Minnesota. His love for music began at a young age in the church. From singing with his family as worship leaders to conducting his grade school class in worship, he was able to display his passion for spreading the gospel in song.
Along with music, he enjoys the sunshine and exploring God’s beautiful creation. He looks forward to making music with his students and continuing to reach hearts and minds with God’s word through song.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!