Republicans hear from governor candidate Jun 7, 2022 4 hrs ago

The Rim Country Republican Club hosts Paola "Z" Tulliani, candidate for governor at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 7 at the Payson Golf Club, 1504 W. Country Club Drive.

Gather to socialize and order lunch at 11 a.m., and hear the speaker at 11:30 a.m.

Contact Nancy Cox, 928-472-1172, for more information.
