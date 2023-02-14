kiln

Learn about making and using a flame-cap kiln for biochar at an Extension Service workshop in Young from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21.

A free in-person demonstration and discussion to raise awareness about making and using biochar is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Young Public Library (weather and fire restrictions permitting).

The program will use a flame-cap kiln.

