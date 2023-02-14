A free in-person demonstration and discussion to raise awareness about making and using biochar is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Young Public Library (weather and fire restrictions permitting).
The program will use a flame-cap kiln.
Biochar are charcoal particles mixed with soil. Participants will learn about building and using a portable flame cap kiln for making biochar. Details such as burn permits, fire safety, water source, lighting and quenching the fire are among the topics.
Benefits and challenges of using biochar include: raising awareness about biochar; creating markets; feedstock properties and variability; and matching biochar qualities to specific applications.
Uses for biochar include:
• Hazardous fuels reduction in forests and wildland urban interface communities, and yard waste;
• A soil amendment for improving water retention and nutrient availability;
• Contaminant adsorption for dairies, landfills or mining;
• Production of bioenergy fuels including syngas and bio-oil; and
• Direct carbon sequestration: the half-life of a biochar molecule is 1,000 years.
The program is free and open to the public. It is recommended for hazardous fuel reduction managers and volunteers; gardeners and composters; homeowners; ranchers; the landfill and waste management industry; non-industrial private forest lands; state, county, tribal and federal lands; mining companies; turf industry; sawmills; and the horticulture and agriculture industry.
Chris Jones, extension agent with the University of Arizona Gila County Cooperative Extension Service is presenting the program in partnership and with special thanks to the
Young Public Library and the Pleasant Valley Fire Department.
Email ckjones@email.arizona.edu for more information.
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
