Rim Country Archaeology group hears about Where the Earth Breathes by Teresa McQuerrey, Roundup staff reporter Teresa Mcquerrey Nov 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hear about Where the Earth Breathes at the next meeting of Rim Country Archaeology, 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 at the U.S. Forest Service Ranger Station, 1009 E. Highway 260, Payson.The presenter is David Purcell, whose presentation, Where the Earth Breathes, addresses his archaeological and ethnographic investigations of blowholes and earth cracks in Wupatki National Monument.Wupatki contains many fissures, some of which are connected to underground voids that take in and exhale air regularly, thus appearing to breathe.The significance of these features in Native American traditional knowledge will be explored at the meeting.The community is welcome to come to this presentation.Look for the Forest Service sign on the right side of the highway when driving east, going from Payson to Star Valley. The building is to the right, as you enter the parking area.On Sunday, Nov. 20, a follow up, members-only field trip to Wupatki takes place.Become a Rim Country Archaeology member at the meeting, or by contacting Dennis Dubose, treasurer, at dadubose@gmail.com. Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com 