The Rim Country Archaeology group is returning to in-person meetings. Meetings are the third Saturday of each month. The next meeting is at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17. This is the first “live” meeting since March 2020 and it’s at a new meeting location, the U.S. Forest Service Ranger Station, 1009 E. Hwy. 260. Look for the Forest Service sign on the right side of the highway, going from Payson to Star Valley. The building is to the right as you enter the parking area.
The program is by locally well-known Tonto National Forest retired archaeologist, Scott Wood.
After obtaining his master’s degree in archaeology from Arizona State University, Wood worked at the Museum of Northern Arizona, Pueblo Grande Museum and ASU, before working as the Forest Service archaeologist for the Tonto National Forest for 40 years.
At the Sept. 17 meeting he is making a PowerPoint presentation, “Getting Up to Date at Goat Camp Ruin,” about the latest work completed during the volunteer excavation of the local ruin this past spring.
Goat Camp is a 25-room village, with evidence of both classic and pre-classic Hohokam occupation, along with later Apache reoccupation.
After the meeting, there will be a members-only tour of the ruin. Become a Rim Country Archaeology member at the meeting, or by contacting Dennis Dubose, treasurer, at dadubose@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!