The Rim Country Camera Club celebrated the successes of the Pine-Strawberry Food Bank Monday, May 1.
RCCC donates 100% of proceeds from its charity fundraising activities to organizations that answer the needs of fellow Rim Country residents. The club gave $2,500 to the P-S Food Bank last December, but the weather kept everyone at home.
Members of the camera club attended the monthly distribution preparation to give volunteers recognition and thanks for how they serve the community. About 40 volunteers share the monthly task of taking delivery of food products and assembling everything for distribution day. The food bank distributes food and necessities to an average of 100 families in the Pine-Strawberry area every month, plus Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.
Each family can fill a grocery cart with healthy food choices. About 45% of the food is provided by United Food Bank, largely funded by government programs. The remaining 55% covers fresh produce and perishable foods which are purchased by the P-S Food Bank. The organization depends on generous support from a variety of local organizations, including Rim Country Camera Club. The food bank’s annual expenditure is estimated at $40-45,000.
Over the last 10 years, the camera club has raised funds by sponsoring a photo contest with winners’ images appearing on a wall calendar. The calendars are sold for $10 each and usually net $5,000 or more. Costs of the merchandise production are covered by the club’s business partner sponsors and advertisers. Donations have also been presented to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank and toward a scholarship at Eastern Arizona Gila Community College in Payson.
2024 Calendar
Photo ContestThis year’s photo contest Call for Entries will be published Friday, May 5 with a submission deadline of 11:59 p.m., Saturday, June 10. The 2024 calendar will feature Rim Country and Beyond, for the first time, allowing images from all over the State of Arizona.
The contest is open to anyone who wishes to submit photographs depicting our beautiful state.
Watch for the Rim Country Camera Club booth at various community events, where calendars may be pre-ordered or purchased when available this summer. For more information, contact the club via email info@rimcountrycameraclub.org or visit the website at rimcountrycameraclub.org.
