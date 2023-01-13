The Rim Country Camera Club meets from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the Payson Public Library’s large meeting room, 328 N. McLane Road.
Refreshments are served and there is time to socialize at 5 p.m. Welcoming remarks and announcements are at 5:15 p.m.
The evening’s program begins with Table Talks hosted by each club director. Plans for the coming year will be discussed and feedback and ideas sought from members.
January’s meeting also features the first Member Share Time – a brief presentation by a club member of a recent photo shoot.
Bruce Sperka will talk about his recent trip to Yosemite National Park – the planning, travel and experiences while there, along with photos he took.
Deborah Burd, Rim Country Camera Club representative to the Arizona Camera Club Council, will discuss the council’s upcoming Spring Roundup and how to submit photos for the competition.
The Rim Country Camera Club welcomes all photography enthusiasts at its gatherings. Anyone is invited to join the club to receive additional educational and fun opportunities. For more information, click on the club’s website at rimcountrycameraclub.org. If you cannot be present in person, you may email a request for Zoom log-in code to info@rimcountrycameraclub.org.
