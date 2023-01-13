Seeing a lawyer in person is not always necessary when dealing with the courts. Azcourthelp.org provides free information about legal proceedings and navigating the court system online. This month those interested can learn about help for crime victims and how to write a will.
The forum on the Rights of Crime Victims is from noon to 12:45 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25. It is with Jamie Balson with Legal Services for Crime Victims in Arizona. The session on How to Write a Will is from noon to 12:45 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26 with Carrie Rednour of the Rednour Law Office.
Azcourthelp.org has online legal information provided free as a resource to anyone facing legal issues.
AZCourtHelp.org is administered by the Arizona Bar Foundation through support from the Arizona Supreme Court and in partnership with courts and law libraries across Arizona.
The AzCourtHelp site assists people who need to use court services find the information they need about their court: location, hours, terms of payment, parking, accessibility, etc. It also provides support from Arizona law librarians – live chat forums to answer legal information questions, details on upcoming Legal Talk clinics, and other information needed by self-represented litigants.
