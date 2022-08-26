The Northern Gila County Fair is just around the corner. Held at the Payson Event Center and Tonto Apache Gym, the fair is from Thursday, Sept. 8 through Saturday, Sept. 10.
There is still time to get projects together and enter them in the fair. Entries will be accepted from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8 at the Tonto Apache Gym. Livestock exhibits will be accepted on Thursday, Sept. 10.
The fair features all the traditional entry displays and livestock events, plus plenty of entertainment.
While there is no admission for the fair, there is a parking fee of $10 per car, according to Cassie Lyman with the Northern Gila County Fair Board.
Thursday, Sept. 8
9 a.m.-noon – Large Stock Weigh-In/Check In
1 p.m.-3 p.m. – Small Stock Check-In at Event Center Livestock Tent
3 p.m. – Livestock (Small/Large) Meeting at Livestock Tent
5 p.m. – Community Preview Night, Free Admission, Open to the Public
6 p.m. – Opening Ceremony “Hailing Our Heroes” Main Arena
Also available on Thursday night – Alpaca Exhibit; Petting Zoo; Tractor Display; Fly Wheel Display; Livestock Tent Open to Public; Carnival
Friday, Sept. 9
9 a.m. – Gates Open for Family Day
• Carnival
• Live Music
• Epic Magic Shows (• Alpaca Exhibit
• Petting Zoo
• Tractor Display
• Fly Wheel Display
• Livestock Tent — Open to Public
10 a.m.-6 p.m. – Exhibits open at Tonto Apache Gym
10 a.m. – Livestock Show
• Open Livestock
• Goats, Sheep, Steers, Swine
5 p.m. – Gymkhana Horse Show, Main Arena – open to all horse types and ages
Saturday, Sept. 10
9 a.m., Gates Open
• Carnival
• Hickman’s Farms
• Live Music
• Alpaca Exhibit
• Petting Zoo
•Tractor Display
• Fly Wheel Display
• Livestock Tent Open to Public
9 a.m.-noon –Small Stock Show in Livestock Tent
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – “Western and English” Horse Show in Main Arena
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Free mammograms
10 a.m.-6 p.m. – Exhibits open at Tonto Apache Gym
1 p.m. – Round Robin livestock competition
4 p.m. – Livestock auction in livestock tent
Entertainment planned for the 2022 Northern Gila County Fair includes:
The Thursday, Sept. 8 opening ceremony, Tribute to Our Veterans, with master of ceremonies Bobby Davis, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and mayor of the Town of Star Valley; music by the local group, 6 Gal n’ Hat; and a live concert by the 108th Army Band.
Kid’s Day at the Fair is Friday, Sept. 9 with a magic show by famous magician, John Fitzsimmons, who performs three sets on the Fair Mainstage as well as close-up magic throughout the fairgrounds.
