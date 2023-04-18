The Payson Rimstones Rock Club plans a Gem & Mineral Show and Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 22 at Big Lots, 300 E. Hwy. 260, in the east parking lot. Admission is free.
The event features gems, minerals, fossils, jewelry, slabs, or rough material available from vendors. Free rocks are available for children at the club’s popular spinning wheel.
All proceeds go toward supporting scholarships for graduating Payson High School students and students who are residents of Northern Gila County attending a college of their choice, as well as books and educational materials for the local elementary schools and public libraries.
Formed in 1992, the Rimstones Rock Club is more than just a place for members to discuss minerals and fossils found in and around Rim Country. It is a 501 c (3) non-profit gem & mineral club setting aside funding for the higher and/or better education of our local students. The club’s goal is to give $5,000 a year.
The Rimstones’ Junior Diamond Rockhounds Club at Julia Randall Elementary School is an outreach program, encouraging children to learn more about rock collection and identification. Members speak to third or fourth graders and take them outside to hunt for rocks while teaching them the rules and regulations of collecting.
When not working with Rim Country’s youth, members are busy planning field trips for club members. Spanning anywhere from 15 to 100 miles away, trips may be as close as Agate Mountain near Gibson Ranch, or as far away as New Mexico. Field trips take place two or three times a month, and generally have somewhere between six and 25 members in attendance. Some trips are overnight, while others are day trips lasting only a few hours. Because some hikes are challenging, the Rimstones Rock Club tries to plan to allow access to those with mobility issues. Inclusivity and access to learning in the field are important, explained the club’s Rollo Pool.
Ranging in age from 10 to 91 years old, the club has members from all backgrounds. At least five of the 160 members are retired geologists or worked in a science-related field. Other members are complete novices.
Rock hounding is an inexpensive hobby, and relatively simple to start, according to Pool.
“Most necessary tools can be found around the average household, and the rocks themselves are free,” he said.
“The challenge is finding them, but with help from guided field trips and members’ knowledge, any novice will leave a meeting or outing with full pockets.”
The Rimstones Rock Club encourages families to join. The annual cost of membership is $15 per individual and $20 per family. Meetings take place on the second Wednesday of every month. Guest speakers are scheduled for every meeting.
With a unique geological history and so much public land to explore, rock hounding is especially exciting in Rim Country. It is a great way to get outside, explore nature and exercise.
