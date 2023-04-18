gem mineral sale

Join members of the Payson Rimstones Rock Club at their parking lot show and sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 22 in the east parking lot by Big Lots on Highway 260.

 Rollo Pool photo

The Payson Rimstones Rock Club plans a Gem & Mineral Show and Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 22 at Big Lots, 300 E. Hwy. 260, in the east parking lot. Admission is free.

The event features gems, minerals, fossils, jewelry, slabs, or rough material available from vendors. Free rocks are available for children at the club’s popular spinning wheel.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.