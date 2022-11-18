The Payson Pro Rodeo Committee presents the Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo and the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo to keep Payson’s Western Heritage alive. It is a 501c-3 nonprofit organization that uses funds from the rodeos to support local charities and community organizations as well as Payson High School scholarships.
Recently the committee made donations to schools and community groups totaling $12,400 to help benefit those in need. The donations included the following: Reaching Out to Breast Cancer, $2,000; Payson Community Kids, $1,000; Payson Middle School football team, $1,000; Cowgirl Historical Foundation, $750; Brownsville Gymkhana, $750 for buckles; Payson Senior Center, $750; Pine/Strawberry Senior Center, $750; Arizona Youth Partnership, $500; Gila County Fair, $500; New Beginnings, $500; Payson Christian Clinic, $500; Payson FFA, $500; Payson Honor Guard, $500; Ms. Rodeo Arizona, $300; Payson Humane Society, $250; Time Out Shelter, $250 in women’s products; Wreaths Across America of Payson, $250; and Tonto Basin Schools, $100.
These donations along with academic and vocational scholarships presented to graduating Payson High School seniors and other anonymous donations made to needy groups and individuals amount to over $30,000 that the Payson Pro Rodeo Committee gives back to our community each year. The committee has more than 120 members and numerous added volunteers who work hard to help the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!