One of the larger donations recently made by the Payson Pro Rodeo Committee was $1,000 to the Rim Country Middle School football program.

The Payson Pro Rodeo Committee presents the Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo and the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo to keep Payson’s Western Heritage alive. It is a 501c-3 nonprofit organization that uses funds from the rodeos to support local charities and community organizations as well as Payson High School scholarships.

Recently the committee made donations to schools and community groups totaling $12,400 to help benefit those in need. The donations included the following: Reaching Out to Breast Cancer, $2,000; Payson Community Kids, $1,000; Payson Middle School football team, $1,000; Cowgirl Historical Foundation, $750; Brownsville Gymkhana, $750 for buckles; Payson Senior Center, $750; Pine/Strawberry Senior Center, $750; Arizona Youth Partnership, $500; Gila County Fair, $500; New Beginnings, $500; Payson Christian Clinic, $500; Payson FFA, $500; Payson Honor Guard, $500; Ms. Rodeo Arizona, $300; Payson Humane Society, $250; Time Out Shelter, $250 in women’s products; Wreaths Across America of Payson, $250; and Tonto Basin Schools, $100.

