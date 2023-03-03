Roosevelt Lake Marina is now owned by Suntex Marina Investors, LLC of Dallas.
Suntex, the owner and operator of marina properties, recently announced it bought the marina, which is on approximately 70 acres at Roosevelt Lake.
Amenities include wet storage, dry storage, on site dining, fuel sales, boat rentals and 15 tent sites with power and 35 RV pad sites with full hook-ups. The 258 wet slips and 146 covered and uncovered dry storage spaces can accommodate vessels ranging from 30- to 55-feet. Each slip has access to electricity and water.
The marina features a store, restaurant and bar, ski and pontoon boat rental services and a fuel dock. There is also a fishing lounge, private bathrooms with showers, laundry and free Wi-Fi.
“We are very excited to expand our reach in Arizona with an exceptional property with unlimited potential,” said Mike Warantjes, of Suntex Marinas. “Offering guests pristine boating in an area that is rapidly growing, we have an opportunity to improve the boating experience through investment in covering existing slips, adding additional wet slips and covered dry storage, and expanding the Circle of Boating. Roosevelt Lake Marina is sure to become the go-to waterfront vacation hot spot in Arizona.”
Named after the 26th president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, the lake features 21,500 acres of water and encompasses 128 miles of sandy shoreline and crystal-clear water.
Fishing boats, sailboats, houseboats and everything in between can be accommodated in the marina. The staff has more than 40 years of marina and boating experience.
Roosevelt Lake Marina is the only marina on Roosevelt Lake, with 128 miles of shoreline set amongst red rock mountains. The lake is home to a variety of game fish, including crappie, carp, sunfish, flathead and channel catfish, and smallmouth and largemouth bass. The property is part of the Westrec portfolio recently purchased by Suntex.
The Suntex portfolio includes marinas in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee and Virginia. For more information on Suntex Marina Investors LLC, or the complete portfolio of Suntex marinas, contact or visit www.suntex.com. To learn more about the Roosevelt Lake, Marina go to: https://rlmaz.com/.
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
